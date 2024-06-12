Flag Day ceremony

Dennis Marrotte, commander of American Legion Post 62, said the city’s annual Flag Day ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, at the Civil War Soldier’s Monument in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The ceremony will burn tattered U.S. flags.

Saccarappa concert series

The Pine Tree Flyers will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. in Westbrook. The suggested donation is $10-$15.

Blood drive next Tuesday

The Westbrook Knights of Columbus Council 2219 is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood donation opportunity from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Community Center.

It’s the first Knights sponsored blood drive in more than a year due to Red Cross staffing shortages, according to Knights member Russ Champagne in an announcement. The location was moved to the Community Center because the building has air conditioning, Champagne said Tuesday, a new Red Cross policy.

For an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code KOCWestbrook.

Salisbury moving on

Suzanne Salisbury announced at the high school graduation ceremony June 8 that she won’t seek reelection to the School Committee, of which she is the chair. “Tonight is bittersweet,” she said. She is seeking a return to Legislature and ran unopposed in the Democratic primary Tuesday for House District 128.

Garage ribbon cutting

Westbrook will officially open the downtown parking garage at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, and includes a free rooftop concert.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 12, 1974, that Larry Dahms was president of the Westbrook High School Class of 1974.

