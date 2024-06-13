Share the road

The 40th annual bicycling event, Trek Across Maine by the American Lung Association, will go through Gorham Sunday, June 16. As many as 800 to 1,000 bicyclists are expected to come through Maine communities.

In Gorham, the bicyclists will travel along Standish Neck and North Gorham roads.

“Citizens are asked for their support, patience and extra care with slowing down and sharing the road as the cyclists make their way through Gorham,” the town wrote in an announcement online.

For more information or questions, call 624-0318.

Historical society summer hours

Gorham Historical Society will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on several Wednesdays at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm, 28 Cherry Hill Road. The dates are June 19, July 10 and 17, Aug. 7 and 21, and Sept. 11 and 18.

It will also be open by appointment. For an appointment or more information, contact Kelly Dearborn, society archivist, at 831-4220.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 12, 1974, that Jennifer Cuffey took high honors among 142 Gorham High School graduates.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on June 6 that the U.S. public debt was $34,670,632,654,267.19.

