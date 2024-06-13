Every year, mid-March through April, forest-dwelling amphibians in Maine wake from their winter slumber and migrate in darkness to vernal pools for breeding.

Some sneak along safely, while others meet a unlucky ends while trying to cross roads. But researchers say it’s not just a springtime concern and that animals on the move run a risk of getting squashed by cars into the summer months.

Melisa Monroe, a graduate student at the University of Maine, recently launched a two-year project in Acadia National Park to get a better grasp on amphibian patterns throughout the seasons.

Maine has 18 species of amphibians. Marisa said the work, while rigorous, has been informative.

Since June, her team has recorded high fatality rates in green frogs and bullfrogs. They’ve also seen early emergence of late-summer generalist species (animals that can survive in a variety of environmental conditions) like eastern newts and spotted salamanders.

“It’s not atypical to see species on the move in the summer,” said Greg LeClair, founder of Maine Big Night, a statewide science project where volunteers collect data and monitor amphibians. “Breeding season has passed but amphibians are still foraging and shifting territories.”

LeClair laid roots for Maine Big Night in elementary school when he found a salamander in his family’s driveway. He realized that on warm, wet evenings herptiles became even easier to find, especially along roadside shoulders.

Years later, as an undergrad student at UMaine, LeClair was paired up with an adviser who specialized in amphibians. In 2018 they organized a group of professors and students and began monitoring amphibians in Orono.

“I tried to hand the baton off to the wildlife club when I graduated,” said LeClair. “They didn’t take to the idea, so I expanded Maine Big Night to my hometown. Participation ballooned during the pandemic. Since then the project has continued to spread.”

Today, 445 certified Maine Big Night volunteers have recorded over 21,000 amphibians across 350 different sites.

How to help

According to LeClair one of the easiest and most effective actions to document finds.

If you spot an amphibian, snap a photo and post it to iNaturalist, a database the state uses for reptile and amphibian management. Then, moving the amphibian in the same direction it was heading, give it a gentle scoot or lift toward nearby vegetation.

“We’ve had handicapped volunteers and tourists participate,” recalled LeClair. “I even had my 10-month old daughter, Olivia, strapped to my chest on monitoring nights. Truth is, we all have a part to play; we can all make a difference.”

LeClair noted that in recent years citizen-science projects have become more common as they maintain a conservation ethic; to hold natural resources in public trust.

“People often experience a profound sense of healing when they’re involved,” said LeClair. “Global conflict tells us there’s a lot outside of our control. And yet, the act of helping a frog cross the road can help us feel more empowered.”

Locals chime in

Maine Big Night volunteers across the Midcoast gave further advice on what to do if you spot an amphibian in the Midcoast this summer.

Similar to LeClair, Dan Gardoqui began monitoring amphibians as a teen in New Jersey. Later, his curiosity turned into concern, particularly for Pine Barren tree frogs, and inspired him to become a nature educator.

“When MBN came around it was a chance to be part of something bigger,” said Gardoqui. “I was stoked.”

Gardoqui explained that the oils from lotions, sunscreen, and bug spray are hazardous to amphibians. When working with kids he often tells them to “get froggy first;” to dip their hands in mud or murky water before handing woodland creatures.

“It’s super important, but often overlooked,” stressed Gardoqui. “The goal is to help amphibians cross the street without touching them.”

Victorien Rami agreed, adding that amphibian’s permeable skin makes them vulnerable to xenobiotics – substances foreign to their ecological system. Maine Big Night requires volunteers to get certified and learn these sorts of tips.

The training handbook is also available online, for the general public to read.

“Knowledge is an act of love,” said Rami. “The more we learn about species the better we can protect them.”

Five years ago Karen Gray discovered Maine Big Night on Facebook. At the time she and her husband had just bought a property with a formal vernal pool on site.

Volunteering brought her into contact with other “wildlife nerds” and to her surprise she learned about more than just amphibians.

“I was impressed by how knowledgeable everyone was,” said Gray. “For those lucky enough to encounter an amphibian this summer, be sure to understand their environmental needs. The MBN network is eager to answer questions. When in doubt, just ask.”

Once volunteers are certified they are encouraged to adopt a site; to hone in on a slice of Maine and closely monitor amphibian behavior.

Dawn Wood recently adopted two sites of her own in Bridgton.

This spring she teamed up with Loon Echo Land Trust, inviting members to join her out in the field.

“It’s been a great success,” said Wood. “This season we helped 599 amphibians.”

Wood pointed out that it’s not just herptiles to keep an eye out for this summer, but reptiles too.

“It breaks my heart when I see turtles flattened in the road,” sighed Wood. “Sometimes, it’s impossible to avoid. But slowing down gives drivers more reaction time. We benefit all species by being more mindful.”