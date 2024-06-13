Graduates of Brunswick High School Class of 2024 toss their caps in the air to celebrate the end of their commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 9. The class featured valedictorian Nathaniel Wayne, who is attending Dartmouth College in the fall, and salutatorian Jaden Nicita, who will attend Yale University. The class has 171 graduates. Photo courtesy of Brunswick High School
