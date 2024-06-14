Maine State Ballet will present “Dancer’s Choice” at 7 p.m. June 20 and 21 at Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route 1. A performance created, chosen and performed by company members, the audience will experience the dancers’ unique and personalized talents as they bring their interpretations and dance creations to life. The evening will culminate with the neoclassical ballet “Britten” as a grand finale.

Company dancers have selected their own variations spanning from cherished classics to innovative neoclassical pieces. Featured selections include segments from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Carmen.” Additionally, some dancers have taken on the role of choreographer and will be debuting their original choreography.

“Britten” is a neo-classical ballet choreographed by Artistic Director Linda MacArthur Miele, inspired by Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony.” Famed for its captivating melodies and inventive incorporation of themes Benjamin Britten crafted in his youth, this piece follows the tradition of George Balanchine’s storyless ballets showcasing musicality, precision and striking formations.

Tickets are $17-$25 with discounts for seniors and children. Visit mainestateballet.org or call (207) 781-3587 to purchase.

