A ray of light breaks through the clouds at Brunswick High School in early June. Glenn Michaels photos
All is quiet as the sun sets over Maquoit Bay after a June storm.
A soft light reflects off of the clouds near the Casco Bay islands.
A sunset at low tide over Maquoit Bay creates an orange glow on the land and clouds.
