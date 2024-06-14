A ray of light breaks through the clouds at Brunswick High School in early June. Glenn Michaels photos

All is quiet as the sun sets over Maquoit Bay after a June storm.

A soft light reflects off of the clouds near the Casco Bay islands.

A sunset at low tide over Maquoit Bay creates an orange glow on the land and clouds.

