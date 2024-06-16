The Brunswick Junior High cafeteria is known for its pizza and coveted snack bar, but this year, thanks to the work of Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, students got a surprise.

As part of the Fishermen Feeding Mainers program, Midcoast students finished school with baked haddock and fish sticks on their plates.

The sampling, coupled with new Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) curriculum, tested the students’ openness to trying local seafood.

Across each core subjects – math, social studies, science, and English – students examined the path fish takes in the marketplace. They analyzed graphs, comparing the carbon footprint of seafood versus cattle, and talked about the pressures fishermen face.

The goal? “To highlight the environmental, economic and nutritional benefits of seafood,” said BJH seventh grade social studies teacher Carla Shaw. “And see how that makes an impact.”

While the module delineated four lesson plans, the fifth gave teachers to option to adapt the prompt as they saw fit.

“For the final project, kids had a choice to make a [public-service announcement], poster, or write a letter to lawmakers,” said Shaw. “They all took a different approach, which was great to see.”

After learning about the benefits of seafood, students had the chance to sample some fish.

According to Barbara Austin, BJH cafeteria manager, 75% of students chose to try the haddock, 20% more than usual.

“At first, several students declined,” recalled Austin. “Then, after they saw their peers trying some, they came back for a sample.”

BJH Principal Laurie Cantanese observed the lunch period and said she was impressed by the students’ willingness to try something new.

“We want our students to become informed, thoughtful members of our community,” said Cantanese. “Now, when they go to order, they’ll think about how their choices impact the economy and the environment.”

What stood out the most to Shaw was how well the students digested the course material.

Her class read a report on the high amounts of omega-3 found in fish, suggesting biweekly servings for optimal brain power.

“The kids connected the dots,” said Shaw. “Fish is served every Friday at school. They asked why that was and expressed interest in more options moving forward.”

