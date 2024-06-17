The annual meeting and volunteer recognition awards of the Mid Coast Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross took place on May 13 at the Topsham Chapter house on Community Way. The event included a meeting of the Board of Directors, dinner and networking and a volunteer awards ceremony.

Among the numerous awards of the evening, husband and wife disaster services team volunteers Paul and Loraine Duclos were the recipients of the Clara Barton Award “for going above and beyond.” The award, named for Red Cross founder Clara Barton, is given annually to “an individual, group of individuals, or corporation which exemplifies Barton’s humanitarian spirit.” Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross Organization in 1881.

According to Central and Mid Coast Maine Executive Director Sophie Piconi, the American Red Cross, whose mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering, “needs more volunteers.”

Since July 2023, the Topsham branch has helped 626 families displaced by fire, held over 4,300 blood drives, served nearly 2,800 military families and educated over 35,000 people in first aid, CPR and water safety.

The Topsham branch volunteers logged in nearly 125,000 hours in the last year and were pivotal in providing services and support to law enforcement, first responders and victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 2023, and in responding to aid the numerous victims of flood this past winter as well as in deploying to many out-of-state disasters.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call Piconi at (207) 729-6779.

