The Freeport High School Scholarship Foundation recently announced the winners of its 2024 scholarships: Kassidy Nobles, class of 2024, and Abdoulaye “Sam” Macalou, class of 2025.

Each scholarship award is for $5,000 per year and will be granted to both Nobles and Macalou for their four-year post-secondary programs. The foundation provides an incredible opportunity for students to pursue higher education while easing the financial burden that often comes with it.

In addition to the monetary award, each scholarship recipient will be paired with a community mentor. This mentorship connection will provide guidance and support to the students as they navigate their post-secondary education and career goals.

Nobles is planning to attend Husson University and major in veterinary science. Macalou is a junior and will receive the scholarship award following graduation in 2025. He plans to study aviation and become a pilot.

The Freeport High School Scholarship Foundation was established in 2021 to provide multi-year awards to students for either college or vocational and technical education. It is a community-driven organization that relies on the generosity of donors and volunteers to achieve its mission. To support or learn more about the foundation, visit its website at fhsscholarships.org or email info@fhsscholarships.org.

