The Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association (MCREA) has named Emily Goddard (left) from Brunswick High School the 2024 recipient of its annual scholarship. Active in Brunswick High’s Education Leadership Program for two years, Emily has assisted teachers at both the high school and Kate Furbish Elementary School. Emily is headed to the University Maine in Orono to study secondary education specializing in social studies. Courtesy of Mid-Coast Retired Educators Association

