A Harpswell friend shared this grain bowl recipe with me years ago and I can’t seem to get enough of it. I simply crave the fresh healthy flavors of these herbs and spices bursting on my taste buds. Besides, the dish is so easy to put together. I haven’t tried it yet, but I’m sure it would be delicious with a substitution of ground beef or turkey and another type of grain like couscous or quinoa.

I love that the two main components of this meal in a bowl can be made ahead. Even the garnishes can be chopped earlier in the day then everything can be assembled at meal time — more time to be outside in this glorious weather!

While you’re prepping the main dish, you might as well cut up some rhubarb and make a quick pastry for later, too. This dessert has just enough golden crust to enrobe the sweet juicy rhubarb and hold it all together but is easier than creating a pie. A galette is also a divine way to showcase all the other summer bounty yet to come. Peaches, plums, berries, tomatoes, summer squash, potatoes … you’ll want to always keep some chilling in the fridge. You never know when you may need it!

Mediterranean grain bowls

1 pound ground lamb

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup onion, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon allspice

1/4-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped, plus more for garnish

2-3 cups cooked rice

Pita bread or chips

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add olive oil. When the oil is hot, add onions and garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add ground lamb and brown until cooked through. Add paprika, allspice, red pepper flakes, ginger, salt and pepper. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in fresh herbs.

To assemble grain bowls, place a layer of rice in each serving bowl then add a layer of ground lamb. Garnish each serving with:

1/4 cup tomato, diced

1/4 cup cucumber, diced

1/4 cup hummus

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1 teaspoon each fresh mint and parsley

Serve with pita bread or chips. Yield: 4 servings

Rhubarb galette

Pastry

1 cup flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, chilled

2 teaspoon vinegar

1/4 cup very cold water

Coarse sugar

Filling

3 cups rhubarb

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons flour

1 beaten egg – for the egg wash

Coarse sugar

For the pastry, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and brown sugar. Add cubed, cold butter and cut into small pieces using a pastry cutter or fork. The pieces of butter should be about the size of peas once you’re done.

Pour vinegar into a measuring cup then add water until the level reaches the 1/4 cup mark. Mix water into other ingredients, using a bit more if necessary.

Lightly flour work surface. Carefully work dough with your hands until it just comes together. Form the dough into a flat, round disc then wrap in plastic wrap. Chill at least half an hour.

Cut rhubarb into 1-inch pieces then toss with sugar, cinnamon, and flour.

Remove pastry from fridge and place onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a circle 1/8-inch thick.

Spoon rhubarb mixture onto the middle of pastry, leaving 2 inches of space around the edge. Wet your fingers and pastry with a bit of water and fold the edges up over the rhubarb a section at a time, gently pressing it into place.

Place the galette back in the fridge for 15-30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Remove galette from the fridge, brush pastry with beaten egg, and sprinkle with coarse sugar.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, until crust is golden and rhubarb filling is tender and bubbling. Yield: 6 servings

