BRUNSWICK – Patricia Anne Savolt, a native of New Rochelle N.Y., passed away on June 12, 2024, at her retirement home in Brunswick, Maine after a brave fight against cancer. She was 71 years young.

Pat was the quintessential middle child born almost exactly halfway between her oldest and youngest siblings. Pat developed a love for Maine early in life with annual trips to Raymond Pond and choose to retire there in 2020 after a career in market research. She quickly found her people among the Mid Coast Pickleball Club players and her wonderful neighbors who welcomed her warmly. Pat had a sharp wit and competitive spirit. She loved playing games and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her strawberry shortcakes and lemon cakes were a welcome addition to many holiday celebrations. Her family and friends will miss her terribly.

Pat was met on the other side by her loving husband, Michael Hershkowitz, and her parents, Janet and William Savolt. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Karen and Jim O’Brien, Kathleen Savolt and Len Aubrey, Joni and Hans Seidl and Bill and Karen Savolt. Pat was a loving aunt to Suzanne Cerrone, her husband Zach and their children, Zachary, Charlotte, and Anna. She also cared very much for nieces Erin and Shannon O’Brien, Shannon’s husband Dave Morris, and their children, Liam, Fiona, Rory, and Ciara, as well as her nephew Rob Savolt. Pat also left behind her much-loved rescue dog, Abby, who will begin a new life in Georgia.

A memorial service will be held in the future.

If you wish to honor Pat’s life and memory, please donate in her name to the charity of your choice.

