Bath Iron Works has been awarded a $202 million contract to continue planning yard services for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.

The contract is $202 million for the first year with four option years that. If fully funded by the Navy, would bring the contract’s total value to $1.1 billion.

“We are proud to continue these important planning yard services, making sure DDG 51-type destroyers — the workhorse of the Navy fleet — receive efficient and timely life-cycle support,” said BIW President Charles F. Krugh.

BIW also won a $22.7 million contract from the U.S Navy for continued planning yard services for the DDG 1,000 Zumwalt-class missile guided destroyer back in March..

Most of the planning yard services will be performed in Maine, including availability planning, material kitting, logistics, configuration and onsite support.

