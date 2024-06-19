A Harpswell friend shared this grain bowl recipe with me years ago and I can’t seem to get enough of it. I simply crave the fresh, healthy flavors of these herbs and spices bursting on my taste buds. Besides, the dish is so easy to put together. I haven’t tried it yet, but I’m sure it would be delicious with a substitution of ground beef or turkey and another type of grain like couscous or quinoa.
I love that the two main components of this meal in a bowl can be made ahead. Even the garnishes can be chopped earlier in the day, then everything can be assembled at meal time — more time to be outside in this glorious weather!
While you’re prepping the main dish, you might as well cut up some rhubarb and make a quick pastry for later, too. This dessert has just enough golden crust to enrobe the sweet, juicy rhubarb and hold it all together but is easier than creating a pie. A galette is also a divine way to showcase all the other summer bounty yet to come. Peaches, plums, berries, tomatoes, summer squash, potatoes … you’ll want to always keep some chilling in the fridge. You never know when you may need it!
Mediterranean grain bowls
• 1 pound ground lamb
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1/4 cup onion, finely diced
• 4 cloves garlic, finely minced
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 1 teaspoon allspice
• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped, plus more for garnish
• 1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped, plus more for garnish
• 2-3 cups cooked rice
• Pita bread or chips
Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add olive oil. When the oil is hot, add onions and garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add ground lamb and brown until cooked through. Add paprika, allspice, red pepper flakes, ginger, salt and pepper. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in fresh herbs.
To assemble grain bowls, place a layer of rice in each serving bowl, then add a layer of ground lamb. Garnish each serving with:
• 1/4 cup tomato, diced
• 1/4 cup cucumber, diced
• 1/4 cup hummus
• 1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
• 1 teaspoon each fresh mint and parsley
Serve with pita bread or chips. Yield: 4 servings
Rhubarb galette
Pastry
• 1 cup flour
• 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon brown sugar
• 1/2 cup butter, chilled
• 2 teaspoon vinegar
• 1/4 cup very cold water
• Coarse sugar
Filling
• 3 cups rhubarb
• 2/3 cup sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 3 tablespoons flour
• 1 beaten egg (for the egg wash)
• Coarse sugar
For the pastry, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt and brown sugar. Add cubed, cold butter and cut into small pieces using a pastry cutter or fork. The pieces of butter should be about the size of peas once you’re done.
Pour vinegar into a measuring cup, then add water until the level reaches the 1/4 cup mark. Mix water into other ingredients, using a bit more if necessary.
Lightly flour work surface. Carefully work dough with your hands until it just comes together. Form the dough into a flat, round disc then wrap in plastic wrap. Chill at least half an hour.
Cut rhubarb into 1-inch pieces then toss with sugar, cinnamon and flour.
Remove pastry from fridge and place onto a lightly floured surface. Roll into a circle 1/8-inch thick.
Spoon rhubarb mixture onto the middle of pastry, leaving 2 inches of space around the edge. Wet your fingers and pastry with a bit of water and fold the edges up over the rhubarb a section at a time, gently pressing it into place.
Place the galette back in the fridge for 15-30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Remove galette from the fridge, brush pastry with beaten egg, and sprinkle with coarse sugar.
Bake for 30-40 minutes until crust is golden and rhubarb filling is tender and bubbling. Yield: 6 servings
Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.
