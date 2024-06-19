Tim Sample grew up in Boothbay Harbor, even appearing on the Opera House stage in his youth, and since then, the Maine humorist has traveled the country sharing stories of Maine characters real and imagined. In celebration of Windjammer Days, he returns to the historic Opera House in his hometown Thursday, June 27, for an evening of laughter and insights on Maine living.

Sample has received acclaim as both an author and a presenter and was a regular with Charles Kuralt on CBS’ Sunday Morning with his “Postcards from Maine” segment. He has appeared on all the major television networks over the years and has presented his brand of humor to the American Bar Association, The National Press Club, the Maine state Legislature, the builders at Hinkley Yachts and the crew at L.L. Bean, the National League of Postmasters, and the National Association of Secretaries of State, among hundreds of others. He has kept alive the timeless Maine humor of Bert & I, and taken it to all corners of the country.

Sample’s show has become a rite of Summer at the Opera House, with new stories each year and old stories delightfully retold. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance discounted tickets are $25 and are available directly from the Opera House box office at 633-5159 or by visiting 86 Townsend Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the performance at the door.

