Within 70 acres of a Maine forest located in Whitefield lies a world rarely traversed by humans. Its subdued riches provide crucial habitat for a vast wealth of plants and animals that are often overlooked. Join at Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta on June 30 for the premiere screening of “A Peace of Forest,” and experience up close this forest born of dynamic wonders. “A Peace of Forest” celebrates the beauty and intimacy of wildlife in Maine for audiences of all ages, with surprising, tender and exquisite interactions of wildlife during undisturbed moments in Maine’s natural world.

The first feature-length wildlife movie ever filmed and produced entirely in Maine, according to Lincoln Theater, the film screening coincides with National Wildlife Month in July. The film takes audiences on a journey into a forest habitat to experience a world that is filled with complex relationships. The film was created by filmmakers and producers Lee Ann Szelog and Thomas Mark Szelog of Whitefield, who will join Lincoln Theater Executive Director Christina Belknap for a post-screening discussion.

Co-filmmaker and co-producer Thomas Mark Szelog has for the past 45 years focused on creating compelling photographs, documenting Maine’s wildlife and nature’s beauty while keeping his intrusion into the homes of his subjects to a minimum. He waits for hours and days for his subjects to approach him so he can capture their mood and behavior as naturally and discreetly as possible. Thomas’ early childhood experiences inspired him to become a wildlife photographer, specializing in photographing wildlife, nature and landscapes for the editorial, corporate and fine art markets. He is a recipient of the Philip Hyde Award, presented annually to a photographer who is working to preserve the condition of the natural environment through the art of photography.

Lee Ann Szelog is the founder of Simply Put, LLC, specializing in presentations she delivers locally, regionally and nationally on human relations and wellness, of our planet and ourselves. Lee credits Thomas for opening her eyes to the natural world. For 36 years, Lee has been inspired by Thomas’ art and now shares the art of photography and love of the natural world with him.

For the past 10 years, the Szelogs have been creating the 90-minute movie to showcase importance of protecting wildlife and habitats. “A Peace of Forest” is a culmination of their lifelong advocacy, produced by their production company, Bear Brook Productions, LLC.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St., Damariscotta. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 for theater members and $5 youth 18 and under. They are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.net and at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. More information is available online or by reaching out to the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

