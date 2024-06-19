River Arts in Damariscotta is hosting Phyllis Harper Loney’s solo show “Painting Silk” in the River Room from June 20 through July 10. An opening reception is from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Born in Philadelphia, Harper Loney earned a BFA in textile design from Moore College of Art. Harper Loney also studied at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine. She currently lives in Round Pond Village in Bristol.

Loney Harper previously worked as a commercial artist doing illustration, graphic design and surface design for wall coverings and other products. Beginning in the mid-’80s, she focused her work on hand painting with dyes on natural fiber textiles, creating lengths of art cloth, quilts, wall-hangings, scarves, shawls and painted silk collages on canvas.

“I paint on textiles with fiber-reactive dyes, directly applied with a brush to natural fiber fabrics,” Harper Loney said in a prepared release. “Working mostly in silk in recent years because of its luster, the delicious way that it takes the dyes, and the many finishes and weaves silk can have. A big part of the appeal for me, as with all natural fabrics, is that these dyes form a chemical bond with the fibers so that the color becomes an integral part of the cloth.

“I play with patterns and forms in brilliant, rich colors to make various items using surface design. Many things inspire me: patterns in the natural and the built environment, stylized images of all forms of life, the mystery of symbols — ancient, modern and seemingly eternal. Sometimes I simply follow where the brush wants to go or what the painted silk wants to be.”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (207) 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

