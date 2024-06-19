The announcement of the new commuter bus service between Lewiston-Auburn and Portland starting in July is great news for Mainers, especially for the immigrant communities in the area. This new service from the state is a big step forward in improving transportation and promoting inclusivity in Maine.

Transportation has always been a critical issue for immigrants in Maine. For many, the journey between Lewiston-Auburn and Portland is not merely a commute but a lifeline to jobs, education, social services and cultural connections. The new bus service, priced at an affordable $8 one-way compared to $12 previously, offers a much-needed solution, particularly following the cessation of services by Concord Coach Lines.

Immigrants as well as people seeking asylum in Maine face numerous challenges as they integrate into their new communities and transportation is often at the forefront. Lewiston-Auburn and Portland are hubs where immigrant communities thrive. The cities offer not only economic opportunities but also cultural and social amenities that are crucial for maintaining a sense of belonging. These cities are home to many ethnic restaurants, community-run mosques and churches, and support networks that are essential for immigrant families. Daily bus service that is affordable between these cities can close gaps, making it easier for people to travel for work, education and social activities.

When I moved to Yarmouth over a decade ago, public transportation options were limited. Back then, the last Concord Coach bus stop from Portland was in Falmouth right in front of the Shaw’s store on Route 1, and I would often bike to get there and catch a bus to Portland. Seeking a job in the Yarmouth area, within walking or biking distance, was challenging as a newly arrived immigrant. Employers in Yarmouth often did not know what a green card was since they hadn’t hired immigrants before, so I applied for positions in Portland and Lewiston-Auburn, where employers were more familiar with immigrant documents. When I found a job in Portland, I was asked if I had reliable transportation from Yarmouth to ensure I wouldn’t miss work, and it was hard to confidently say yes.

Coming from bustling cities like Mogadishu and Nairobi, where minibuses and tuk-tuks are common and flexible, adjusting to the rigid and limited public transportation in Maine was challenging. (Buying a car can be even more challenging for newcomers.) In my early days, without an established immigrant community in Yarmouth, I valued the time I spent with friends and community members in Portland, but I constantly worried about missing that last bus back to Falmouth. The introduction of the Breeze bus services to Yarmouth, Freeport and now Brunswick marked a significant improvement. I was very excited about this addition that made daily commutes more manageable and reduced the sense of isolation.

The new commuter bus service between Lewiston-Auburn and Portland promises to have an even greater impact. It’s a game changer for immigrants who have families spread across both locations and for those who reside in one city and work in the other. It also could help retain young immigrants who often leave Maine for other states with immigrant communities and good transportation systems. A place members of my community often go to is the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota. The main reason is the good and reliable public transportation that connects families and communities across the two cities.

This new service is more than just a convenience; it represents hope and relief for many who rely on regular, affordable transportation to maintain their livelihoods and familial bonds.

I have hope that our state can do more to include reliable transportation to connect us all.

