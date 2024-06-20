Leland Gould, a former member of the Zoning Board of a Appeals, has quit the board citing attendance difficulties.

In a May 23 resignation letter provided to The Times Record by Natalie Thomsen, the town’s Land Use Planner, Gould said that his job made it “unreasonable” to attend hearings. The emailed letter also stated that the timing of his departure was due to the fact that there were now enough members on the board to function without him.

Gould submitted his resignation prior to the June 6 Zoning Board meeting. He did note in the resignation that he planned to see through the Wilbur’s Wood appeal, which was the main focus of the June 6 meeting. Gould was present and voted in the final meeting.

According to LinkedIn, Gould also works for General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works in a manager of subcontracts position. His profile states that he has been at the company for nearly seven years.

Thomsen said that with Gould’s departure, there are now several spots open — one full-time position and three associate positions.

This story will be updated.

