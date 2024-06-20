The Freeport Town Council adopted a $16 million budget Tuesday night, just two weeks ahead of the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

In a 4-3 vote, the council approved the funding with minor edits, with Councilors John Egan, Darrel Fournier and Henry Lawrence voting against the funds. The approved budget, which marks a roughly $3 million increase from the current one, includes $21,000 in funding for Freeport Community Services, which was previously in question after the organization backed out of hosting the General Assistance program for the town in May.

Last minute changes from FCS’s bow-out contributed to a 92-cent increase on the projected tax rate, higher than initial projections. The increase prompted some councilors, including Fournier, to suggest pulling $21,000 in funding to the center in addition to taking back the $24,000 the town had allotted for the General Assistance program, which the state requires the town to provide.

Discussions on the $21,000 stretched into the budget adoption meeting, where board members of FCS made their case before the council.

At the meeting, FCS Director Sarah Lundin apologized for the way the news of the canceled General Assistance contract was delivered. She also noted that the program had stretched FCS’s staff thin. In a previous statement, Lundin had said applications for the program had more than tripled, something she said is indicative of Maine’s ongoing housing crisis.

Jonas Werner, who is on the FCS Board of Directors, pointed out at the meeting that FCS had been working the program for a lower rate of compensation — only $2,000 a month — than what was necessary for the role. He also noted that FCS is still in post-COVID recovery and that donations across the country have been down and grant funding options have decreased.

Ahead of the council’s ultimate, though split, funding approval, Lundin said that the $21,000, which was also used in the 2024 fiscal year, was instrumental in programs such as their summer camp and increasingly popular food pantry. She said without the funding from the town, they would have had to find alternative resources.

“We are not looking to reduce what we’re providing the community,” Lundin said. “The demand is up; we’re here to meet it.”

