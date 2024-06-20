Peanut butter drive

Casco Federal Credit Union is sponsoring a peanut butter drive to help local families when schools are not in session.

Donors can drop off a jar of peanut butter at Casco FCU during June. It has locations at 393 Ossipee Trail and 375 Main St. in Gorham.

Gazebo concerts

The free Gorham summer concerts series kicks off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, with the Delta Knight Band at the gazebo outside Town Hall.

The series continues every Tuesday through Aug. 6, hosted by the Recreation Department.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on June 19, 1974, that Glenn Eisenhauer was elected president of the West Gorham Community Club in its headquarters at The Project on Wood Road. The group made plans to clean the pond for summer activities.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on June 13 that the U.S. public debt was $34,683,580,629,557.70.

