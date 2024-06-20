Thank you to Jim Howard and Priority Real Estate Group for the 2024 Teen Center “After School Fuel” funding match! This marks the 12th year that Priority Real Estate Group has put forward a $5,000 match, helping to bring in over $150,000 to help feed the hungry kids at the Brunswick Area Teen Center program after school and in the summers! Howard is pictured here (back row, third from right) with Teen Center staff, TC Advisory Committee members and teens. For more information on the Teen Center, a program of People Plus, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus