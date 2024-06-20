Weekly community meal – Wednesday, June 26, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation $10, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Casco bean supper – Saturday, June 29, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road. Beans, casseroles, salads, rolls, beverages and strawberry shortcake. $12, $5 under 8.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: