The Gathering Place, a beacon of hope in the Midcoast, is a community-driven organization that not only provides a safe space, but also a lifeline of services for those in need, making a significant impact on our community.

Sitting here in my office and listening to our “regulars” who visit us daily reminds me how much The Gathering Place is needed in our community. Whether it’s to grab a cup of coffee or a breakfast sandwich donated by Rusty Lantern, use our free Wi-Fi to help search for work or an apartment or take a break from their daily grind at home, our guests rely on us heavily, and we are part of their daily routine. It often has a vibe that reminds me of the TV show “Cheers.”

Guests arrive, and it resembles a “Norm!” entrance. We have a cast of characters from different backgrounds that make The Gathering Place unique. We can operate our drop-in day center, much to the efforts of the 50-plus amazing volunteers that give their cumulative time of over 200 hours a week and three full-time employees. We all work together to provide a safe space for anyone who would like to visit us.

Here at The Gathering Place, we provide an array of support to our guests. We all work together to ensure we meet the ever-changing needs of so many in our community who are struggling. When you come visit TGP, you will see our volunteers busily waiting on our guests. Whether it is serving food to those who are hungry, making that fifth or sixth pot of coffee that morning, or having casual conversations while sharing a table and a cup of Joe, our volunteers are committed to being there for our guests as they navigate their journey. We are so blessed that our guests trust us enough to share their stories. We listen and try to understand where they need support the most. One essential need continues to be overlooked when thinking about how to help those who are struggling — having someone in their life to tell them they are worthy.

While our days here at TGP are primarily routine and help support the unsheltered and underserved in the Midcoast daily, some of the journeys we are part of behind the scenes are pretty amazing, too. Being a drop-in day center, we often find ourselves scrambling around in a bit of a cluster to help in situations with an immediate need. These include people showing up at 2:30 p.m. with all their belongings, afraid and alone, not knowing where to go, a family of three with small children speaking little to no English, recently homeless, and desperate for compassion and help. Even though we operate on a small budget and have limited resources, we have some big wins. Finding housing for someone who has lived outside for over a year, obtaining funding to operate a warming center through our cold Maine winters so our unsheltered guests have a place at night to stay warm and safe, helping guests apply for SNAP, SSDI and MaineCare who have gone without food and health care, and working with some of our guests who need resources for sober living, we will do what we can to help at that moment.

Being part of a community that shows love and encouragement is what we all strive for. How do we make it happen? At The Gathering Place we start with the basic idea that we are all equal and in need of kindness. The Gathering Place, a unique and special place, is one of the most rewarding places I have enjoyed working at. Wonderfully caring volunteers, dedicated staff, underrated, slightly unknown, the “underdog” that sometimes swoops in and saves someone, a true gem in the rough. I am grateful for the community who so generously see’s the wisdom in supporting a place where all are welcome and that generosity is what keeps our mission so strong.

Jenny Gaghan is associate director of The Gathering Place, a daytime shelter in Brunswick. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local nonprofit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

