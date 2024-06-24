January’s back-to-back storms hit Midcoast coastal communities hard, sweeping wharves and dreams out to sea.

To help rebuild communities, Gov. Janet Mills in February announced a $5 million investment into the state’s Community Resilience Partnership to give 100 additional communities a chance to receive $50,000 in grants. Another batch just joined the 176 municipalities enrolled, increasing participation to communities representing nearly 60% of Maine’s population.

In Bristol, a town on track to enroll, officials from the state, county and town expressed gratitude for the program. Residents, on the other hand, remain concerned and not yet hopeful. Though, according to Tamar Francis, “steps like these feel reassuring.”

State

In June 2019, Mills signed L.D. 1679 into law with strong support from the Legislature to create the Maine Climate Council. The council — an assembly of scientists, industry leaders, bipartisan local and state officials, and citizens — was charged with developing a four-year Climate Action Plan to put the state on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, 80% by 2050 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

CRP entered the scene in 2021 with the goal “to help create a glide path forward through recognition of climate priorities and vulnerabilities,” said Anthony Ronzio, deputy director of communications at the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future.

The CRP framework offers a list of 72 suggested community actions, ranging from switching to electric vehicle fleets to installing heat pumps.

To enroll in the programs, towns must first complete two self-assessments and hold a public workshop to prioritize projects for implementation. A municipal resolution, or letter drafted from the tribal chief, must also be adopted that vows continued commitment to take steps toward a climate-resilient future.

“After those three tasks, towns can submit their materials to the state,” said Brian Ambrette, GOPIF senior climate resilience coordinator. “That’s often our first interaction with the community. We accept submissions on a rolling basis, so once towns are enrolled, they can apply for a Community Action Grant.”

The state also incentivizes service provider grants to local nonprofits, regional planning groups and private consultants to help the town navigate the process.

“We understand that resources and capacity can pose a challenge,” Ambrette said. “That’s why we offer support, as needed, to level the playing ground. Every town has its journey and they all have a seat at the table.”

In the inaugural year, the state’s goal was to enroll 100 communities, Ronzio said. Twice that number were enrolled.

“The program has been a great success thanks to support from the governor, willingness from the towns and the framework itself — its focus on meeting the unique needs of each case,” Ronzio said. “At its core, CRP helps get towns thinking of what’s possible. We view this commitment as ongoing and in turn have found that these partnerships pay dividends for a long time.”

County and town

With 226 communities on track to enrollment, Bristol has stepped up to bat.

On June 20, the Town Office hosted a public workshop, facilitated by Laura Graziano, Lincoln County community resilience planner, and Ashley Eugley, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust climate action coordinator.

Last summer, both organizations teamed up to apply for the service provider grant to assist Alna and Damariscotta. After a successful endeavor, the two joined forces once more to tackle the enrollment of Bristol and Newcastle.

Reflecting on her work, Eugley said she focuses on engaging at the level where life is lived and asks locals personal questions about how recent storms have affected property and recreation habits.

“This project is interested in the voices of residents, not just decision-makers,” Eugley said. “In doing so, CRP makes climate change a local issue, as opposed to a political or intensely scientific one. We need sustained involvement to create a more resilient future: socially, ecologically and economically.”

When Bristol residents were surveyed about their concerns regarding the impact of climate change, 67% responded, “very concerned.”

Nonetheless, Eugley admits the town is a mixed bag with some residents who aren’t ready for action and others fearful of the consequences of inaction.

“Bristol suffered heavy damages from the consecutive January storms; the Pemaquid lighthouse and Route 32 being just two examples,” Eugley said. “Now, more people are realizing the importance of proactivity. I’m inclined to encourage the implementation of an emergency communications plan or strengthening coastal infrastructure.”

Graziano, working with the county, provides general technical assistance during the process.

Reflecting on conversations from the public workshop she agreed with Eugley that there’s a range of opportunities for Bristol to take — from strengthening town infrastructure to education and outreach.

“Ultimately, the community decides,” Graziano said. “Residents and municipal leaders will choose how they’d like to see their town prepare for and respond to environmental challenges.”

Tamar and Richard Francis have lived in Bristol for 21 years, during which they’ve observed changes — particularly the spread of invasive species like winter moths, hemlock woolly adelgids and ticks.

“Last weekend, foraging around, we found 50 ticks in less than a half hour,” Richard said. “And it’s not a shock. Last July was the hottest to date and this June is already breaking records. It’s a sign of the times.”

At the workshop, Tamar pointed out that none of the town’s Select Board members attended the climate meeting.

“I’m concerned and not yet hopeful,” Tamar said. “This issue is here, in our community, and should be high on our priority list.”

With both self-assessments and the public workshop done, the next step for Bristol is to outline its climate priorities and submit an application to the state. If all goes according to plan, the town will be eligible for its first Community Action Grant in December.

