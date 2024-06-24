The benefits are twofold: With a greater awareness of the available heating options on the market, residents will be more apt to transition away from oil-reliant heating towards greener alternatives, ultimately decreasing their long-term energy costs and moving the state one step closer to accomplishing our renewable energy goals.

I grew up in generational poverty and understand firsthand how receiving the right assistance at the right time can make a world of difference for families. Advocating for legislation that will assist those living on low and fixed incomes will always be the cornerstone of my policy work. That work continued this year. I introduced several bills, all of which received favorable votes in committee and on the House floor. This process involved rigorous debate, careful consideration, and collaboration with my colleagues, making each legislative success a testament to our dedication and hard work.

I continued advocating for policies to increase affordable housing options for Maine’s residents. This included sponsoring a bill to provide an affordable homeownership pathway for low- to moderate-income families. This bill will amend zoning ordinances and permit manufactured homes on lots previously reserved for single-family homes.

In the past, many municipalities restricted the placement of manufactured housing due to long-running stigmas about curb appeal. In reality, these homes are often indistinguishable from site-built homes and are built to code in controlled environments that traditional houses are not. Producing new affordable housing in our state is vital, and providing residents with more avenues to own a home, including manufactured housing, is essential in our efforts to combat the housing crisis.

Finally, another measure I worked on this session will establish a commission to investigate issues Mainers are experiencing with the Housing Choice Voucher program and help improve relationships between tenants and landlords. More often than not, folks find themselves waiting for years to secure a housing voucher but are only given a brief period to find housing. Notoriously, the values of the distributed vouchers have not been able to keep pace with the rise of rental costs, and landlords have expressed reluctance to rent to voucher holders.

Our choice voucher waitlist has approximately 20,000 applicants, which is unacceptable. This is a federal program, but the state has a lot of flexibility to make it run smoother. Mainers deserve to be able to utilize this program to the best of their ability. With our current housing shortage and rising costs, any assistance we can provide to our most vulnerable neighbors is critical.

This legislation represents only some of my bills that were passed into law during the two-year term. It was hard work, but ultimately so fulfilling to implement policies that will improve the lives of all Mainers. As the sun sets on the 131st Legislature, I remain excited for all the work to come. It continues to be an honor to serve as your representative. If you would like to learn more about my policy work, please contact me at Cheryl.Golek@legislature.maine.gov.

