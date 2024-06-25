Kids participate in a sack race at last year’s Fourth of July Fun & Games event. Courtesy of Meredith Herzog

Contestants get ready for a pie-eating contest at the Brunswick Rotary Clubs Fun & Games event in 2023. Courtesy of Meredith Herzog

The Brunswick Rotary Club is hosting Fun & Games for kids from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, on the Town Mall. It will be a family affairs with lots of fun for everyone, from three-legged races to sack races, fruit-on-a-spoon race, pie-eating contests and more.

Brunswick-area kids of all ages are welcome at this free event. All participants will receive ribbons; first, second and third places will receive medals. Water, popsicles, oranges and juice will be provided.

Kids try to hurry during a fruit-on-a-spoon race at last year’s event. Courtesy of Meredith Herzog

