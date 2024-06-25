The Brunswick Rotary Club is hosting Fun & Games for kids from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, on the Town Mall. It will be a family affairs with lots of fun for everyone, from three-legged races to sack races, fruit-on-a-spoon race, pie-eating contests and more.
Brunswick-area kids of all ages are welcome at this free event. All participants will receive ribbons; first, second and third places will receive medals. Water, popsicles, oranges and juice will be provided.
