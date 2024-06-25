Fusing Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms in songs about immigration, resistance and love, Canadian band OKAN takes its name from the word for heart in the members’ Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria. With vocals in Spanish, English and Spanglish, OKAN is led by the Cuban-born violinist and vocalist Elizabeth Rodriguez and percussionist and vocalist Magdelys Savigne, both Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominees.

The duo has worked with Bomba Estereo, Lido Pimienta and Dayme Arocena. OKAN’s Juno-winning release “Espiral” debuted in first place on Canada’s !earshot charts and was included in NPR’s top 10 Alt Latino and CBC Music’s top 20. Born in Havana, Cuba, Rodriguez is a classically trained violinist who served as concertmaster for Havana’s Youth Orchestra. Savigne hails from Santiago de Cuba and graduated with honors in orchestral percussion from Havana’s University of the Arts.

Advance tickets are $25 from the box office, regular tickets $30.

