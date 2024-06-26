While the historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House calendar includes many ticketed concerts and events with internationally renowned artists, it also offers a variety of free community programming throughout the year thanks to support from sponsors and members. Mark your calendars now for these events in early July.

In celebration of the July Fourth weekend, the two dozen members of the United States Army Field Band’s acclaimed Soldiers’ Chorus will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7. The group will perform patriotic, Americana and new works during the program “Let Freedom Sing!” The Army Field Band is considered by music critics to be one of the most versatile and inspiring musical organizations in the world. Its members are the musical ambassadors of the United States Army. The performance is appropriate for all ages and doors for seating will open at 2:30 p.m. No tickets are required and seating is first come, first served.

The enormous influence of folk legend Peter Seeger is the focus of a musical lecture titled “To Everything There is a Season: Pete Seeger and American Song,” a presentation by Professor Allan Winkler. Seeger, the father of the folk revival of the 1950s and ’60s, wrote a number of songs that have become classics. Winkler, an American historian, wrote a biography of Seeger, and in the course of that project, visited regularly with him and played music with him each time. His presentation on July 10 describes these visits and highlights Seeger’s involvement in every major social movement of the 20th century: the labor movement, the civil rights struggle, the Vietnam War protest and the environmental movement. This lecture will describe Seeger’s contributions to American life, and with Winkler’s guitar accompaniment, it will include a dozen of Seeger’s best-loved songs. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for this 4 p.m. presentation in the Upstairs Bar at the Opera House.

Additional free community events this season include Bigelow Laboratory’s popular Café Scientifique series, beginning on July 16 and continuing Tuesdays through Aug. 6. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. presentations by Bigelow’s renowned scientists. Guests are asked to register for this free event at bigelow.org/cafesci. Additional information about each presenter is available directly from Bigelow Lab. Café Scientifique is on the main floor and main stage of the Opera House.

Refreshments are available for sale at each community event. Food and beverages may not be brought into the Opera House, but water bottles can easily be refilled once inside.

