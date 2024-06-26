Locals and summer tourists will soon enjoy a variety of music and more at L.L. Bean’s Freeport campus, as this year’s Summer in the Park lineup includes local musicians and special events.

After starting in 1998, Summer in the Park — known as the Summer Concert Series until a revamp of the program in 2010 — has offered space for communities to come together outside. This year, offerings combine L.L. Bean summer classics, such as free concerts on the lawn, and new events such as the 80th anniversary of the iconic Boat and Tote bag.

“This year’s Summer in the Park series promises to offer a blend of familiar activities and exciting new events, making it a unique experience compared to previous years,” a spokesperson for the company said.

With so many other free events on the horizon — including story time hours called Tent Tales, yoga in the park, art events and more — Freeporters and visitors alike can expect a summer jam-packed with stuff to do outdoors.

Notable events on the horizon

The summer events kick off on Independence Day. Portland-based brother duo 12/OC — described as “homegrown” by L.L. Bean — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Starting off the concert series with this group was an intentional nod to Maine’s music community, an L.L. Bean spokesperson said, as the band made its name in the Maine country music scene.

The opening concert for the season also falls on America’s favorite hot dog-eating day, befit a 10K race, parade and fireworks in the coastal town. The race, which is still open for registration and benefits the local YMCA, will run in the morning leading up to the parade at 10 a.m. Fireworks will wrap up the night after 12/OC’s performance at 9:15 p.m.

Two days later, on July 6, another sibling group from Ohio, Girl Named Tom, will perform on Saturday to fill the green with a mix of pop-folk-country tunes. The remaining performances for the season, which runs Thursdays and Saturdays until Aug. 31, will feature a blend of rock and country, including Mexican-American rock band Los Lobos, southern band NEEDTOBREATHE, Carly Pearce and more.

Special events are also in the queue, including special screening of “Maine Cabin Masters,” a show where Mainer Chase Morrill works with family and friends to transform rustic cabins across the Pine Tree State. Those who attend the special screening at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 will get the chance to meet the crew at Kennebec Cabin Co., the entity behind the hit show.

The duck-boot company will also celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Boat and Tote — an iconic, heavy-duty canvas bag that was first designed in 1944 to be an ice carrier. Events commemorating the anniversary will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at the Make Yourself at Home event, which runs until 4 p.m. Tote bag painting sessions will also be offered throughout the season, but spots must be booked in advance.

More details and events for this summer’s events can be found at LLBean.com.

