For four years, Norway Savings Bank has offered assistance to Maine Paws for Veterans in Brunswick, including a $500 donation this month.

Maine Paws for Veterans is a nonprofit that was established in 2012 under the name of “Embrace A Vet” with an initial focus on retreats for veterans and spouses.

“In 2021, we shifted to providing service dog training and support for veterans with military-related, post-traumatic stress,” said Tracy Shaw, executive director of MPV and the daughter of a Vietnam veteran and the spouse of a U.S. Marine.

MPV reconnects veterans by offering them a sense of belonging, purpose and community through the training of their own service dogs. The program also pairs veteran/canine teams, using information gathered during an application process to match the right dog and veteran. The pairs progress through service dog training together, enriching the lives of both through relationship building and community.

“Utilizing canine-assisted therapeutic intervention can mitigate the symptoms of post-traumatic stress and help veterans refocus and improve their lives,” Shaw said.

“The work of Maine Paws for Veterans is powerful, transformative and benefits heroes who have fought for our freedom and who command our respect and compassion,” said Dan Walsh, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank. “I’m thankful for MPV’s dedication to the wellbeing of our veterans and their futures.”

For more information about Maine Paws for Veterans, visit mainepawsforveterans.org or call 449-9149.

