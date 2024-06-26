One person was sent to the hospital after the dump truck he was driving collided with a Cadillac SUV in Topsham Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Route 196 near the Topsham-Lisbon town line, according to a news release from the Topsham Police Department.

Police arrived to find a red 2020 Western Star dump truck on its side off the side of the road, with a 2008 Cadillac SRX on its side in the road. Police said it appeared the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the dump truck, 52-year-old Thomas Johnson of Greene, was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the Cadillac, 28-year-old Robert Philpot of Casco, and passenger, 64-year-old Donald Asselin of Lewiston, declined medical treatment at the scene and opted not to go to the hospital, according to police.

Witnesses said the Cadillac was heading east toward Topsham and crossed into the westbound lane moments before striking the dump truck, according to police.

Topsham police were assisted by the Topsham Fire and Rescue, the Lisbon Police Department and the Maine State Police.

Route 196 was closed to traffic for 30-45 minutes while the vehicles and debris were removed from the road. Topsham police are asking other witnesses to speak with Officer Niko Ruiz at 725-4337 or nruiz@topshammaine.com.

