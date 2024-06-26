Growing Stronger is a new strength training class at People Plus starting in July, held each Wednesday at noon. The new exercise class will offer gentle strength training using light weights and resistance bands to boost strength, flexibility, balance, and all-important bone density. Instructor Bea Blakemore (left, shown with member Betty Bavor, right) says, “As we age, lifting weights is more important than ever!” The class is $5 per class for members ($10 for non-members) but anyone can try it once for free! For more information on the new strength class and other exercise classes at People Plus, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Courtesy of People Plus