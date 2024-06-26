https://www.pressherald.com/2024/06/26/photo-butterfly-stop-in-harpswell
Photo: Butterfly stop in Harpswell
Posted
6:23 PM
Updated
at 6:23 PM
1 min read
A white admiral butterfly rests on a flower on Tondreau Point Road in Harpswell. White admiral butterflies live in North America as well as from Great Britain across Eurasia to Japan.
Andy Deshaies photo
