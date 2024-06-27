Pinky and The Brain are a pair of bonded female besties looking for a place to call home. Sweet, easily handled and fun to play with, this lovely pair would very much like a new home to entertain with their antics and warm with their snuggles. For more information or to apply to adopt them, visit midcoasthumane.org. Courtesy of Midcoast Humane
