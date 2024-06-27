Casco Open Air Fair/Flea Market – Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road. Flea market, coffee and donuts, food booths, auction, raffle and flowers. Tables $25, 8 feet. Contact 627-4282 or suea21@msn.com to reserve a spot.

Naples Village Green Summer Sale – Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Naples Historical Society, 19 Village Green Lane, Naples. Crafts, art, baked goods, yard sale items and more. Tables $20. Contact naplesinfo@yahoo.com to reserve a spot.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: