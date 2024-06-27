Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

Casco bean supper – Saturday, June 29, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Beans,

casseroles, salads, rolls, beverages and strawberry shortcakes. $12, $5 under age 8.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, July 3, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Gray bean supper – Saturday, July 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. All-you-can-eat, $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5.

Westbrook community cookout – Sunday, July 7, 11 a.m., Riverbank Park, Main Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by First Baptist Church Westbrook.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: