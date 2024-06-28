This past weekend, I gathered with my gal pals, aka The Crafty Chicks, to enjoy a potluck lunch at a sweet little cottage at Five Islands.

This is a summer tradition that never disappoints. We talk and laugh for hours, all the while feasting on delectable homemade dishes made in our individual kitchens.

I contributed a platter of tangy creamy goodness, namely whipped feta smoothed with Greek yogurt and sparked up with fresh lemon juice. Topped with herby cucumbers, a swirl of olive oil and a smattering of black pepper, then served with pita chips, I’m pleased to say that it was a hit.

I first tasted this loveliness at my granddaughter’s high school graduation party a couple of weeks ago and couldn’t wait to prepare it myself.

For this version, use the small, tender slicing cucumbers and leave the skin on. This makes for a more colorful dish. On the side, serve pita chips, crusty baguette, fancy crackers or crudité for dipping and/or spreading.

I’ll be making this again and again and have thought of numerous ways to bring more whipped feta into my life.

My ideas include adding sun-kissed cherry tomatoes to that cucumber-herb mixture, or perhaps using tomatoes on their own or with basil. Then I dreamed of how luscious this concoction would be topped with fresh strawberries and aged balsamic vinegar. Or how about lightly sautéed ribbons of zucchini enhanced with fresh oregano? I will try all those ideas and more. Yes, I will.

When I returned home from the party that evening, I stirred the bit of saucy leftover feta and cucumbers and spooned the whole business on top of a bowl of arugula. That was good, too! And the following morning, I tucked a dollop of just whipped feta into an omelet. No, I wasn’t tired of it yet. As I was eating that, I thought about how good this dip/spread would be on a lamb burger. I can see it taking its place next to the homemade pesto and hummus as a go-to condiment in my fridge.

Another easy-peasy whipped treat I’ve made recently is frozen whipped (Dalgona) coffee.

I’ve included a recipe for four servings here, but you can make as much as you want. Just use equal parts instant coffee (a fine ground works best), any kind of granulated sugar (white, brown, monk fruit or coconut) and boiling water. Whip until soft peaks form, then freeze for a surprisingly delicious summer novelty. It’s so tempting to just eat it immediately! Either way, when you’re ready to try it, fill a tall glass with ice cubes, pour in any type of milk, then put a scoop of that whipped-up sweet coffee on top. During these sultry summer days, it’s handy to keep a container of this three-ingredient wonder in the freezer. For emergencies.

Next week, I’ll share the recipe for the epic berry trifle we Crafty Chicks had for our dessert!

Whipped feta with cucumbers and herbs

Feta dip

• 16 ounces feta cheese

• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Add feta, yogurt, lemon juice and olive oil to a food processor. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl and adding more olive oil if needed. Chill.

Cucumber salad

• 5 small cucumbers, diced

• 2 scallions, thinly sliced

• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh chives, chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Combine cucumbers, green onions, parsley, chives, dill, olive oil and lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Toss to combine. Season with salt and black pepper. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

To serve, spread the feta dip on a plate and spoon the cucumbers over the top or on the side, drizzle with a bit more olive oil and dust with freshly ground pepper. (The feta and cucumbers can also be presented in separate bowls.) Yield: 8 servings

Frozen whipped coffee

• 8 tablespoons instant coffee

• 8 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 8 tablespoons boiling water

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix with an electric mixer for about 5 minutes or until fluffy (like whipped cream). Spoon into a container, cover and freeze overnight. This can be kept in the freezer as long as a month or can be kept in the fridge for several days.

To serve, spoon on top of cold milk and stir. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

