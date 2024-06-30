The Harpswell Concert Band kicked off the Bandstand by the Sea’s 12th season last week with a tribute to the late Bob Modr, whose vision made the concert series possible.

Modr passed away in February. A trumpet player with a long career in music, he used to direct the Harpswell Concert Band before passing the torch to John Morneau.

“Modr had a vision to make Mitchell Field a music venue,” said Bill Muldoon, volunteer chairperson of the Bandstand Committee. “Harpswell is geographically scattered. Our first year, we used a bridge as our symbol because that’s how we viewed the program: a force that uses music to gather community.”

The Harpswell Concert Band opens the concert series each year before passing the stage to an array of performers representing a variety of genres, including bluegrass, country, jazz and rock.

Muldoon said audiences have grown to nearly 300 guests for each show. The committee starts organizing in December to offer a balanced performance queue to sustain the 10-week season.

“The show draws families, older and younger couples, and single folk,” Muldoon said. “Hence why we’ve expanded to include other types of music; it felt like the right thing to do, to serve those who love this series and their many tastes.”

Bluegrass

Not all performers are invited annually; bluegrass fiddler Erica Brown, who is, recognizes the privilege.

Brown comes from a classical background. At an early age, she grew curious about the music of her Franco-American heritage and French-Canadian fiddle music. Throughout high school, she was mentored by Don Roy who later encouraged her to pursue bluegrass.

“Unlike classical music, you can’t just play bluegrass tunes; you have to sing, too,” Brown said. “Once I got brave enough for vocal training, I fell in love with the genre. It balances the precision of classical music with the spontaneity of country.”

Since 2018, Brown and the Bluegrass Connection have performed at the Bandstand. This year, on Aug. 1, she plans to debut her trio, the Darlin’ Corey. With Erica on fiddle, guitar and vocals; her husband, Matt Shipman, on guitar, mandolin and bouzouki; and Kris Day on bass, the trio makes up three-fifths of the Bluegrass Connection.

“On a clear night, the audience can watch the sunset behind us as we play,” Brown said. “It’s a beautiful spot to perform. We are honored to be involved in such a special program and don’t take the opportunity for granted.”

Harpswell Concert Band

This year’s opening show brought a host of guests. Almost every plot of grass (large enough to stake a claim) was taken before the show began at 6 p.m.

Morneau, director of the Harpswell Concert Band and Bowdoin Concert Band, said the group has been busy rehearsing since May. They will perform again on Aug. 15 with a different lineup featuring top hits from the ’60s from bands like The Beatles.

“This is the epitome of authentic music making,” Morneau said. “Similar to my students in the band at Bowdoin, who play to release stress from their studies, this band comprises those who play because they want to, not because they have to. And they do it well.”

Stan Goff brought his saxophone skills to the band when he moved from Washington, D.C. to Bath in 2016. He initially studied music at Northwestern but later switched to pursue a career in business. Nonetheless, he said that music has been a constant in his life.

In addition to the Harpswell Concert Band, he performs with the Coastal Winds Band in Freeport and The Volunteers, a swing band that performs at local events honoring veterans.

“For me, rehearsals are the cake, and performances are the icing,” Goff said. “There’s so much more to life than coming home from work and sitting in front of a television. Events like these uplift the community; they offer things that feed the soul: communion with nature and music. I’m fortunate to have had a life filled with both.”

While the Bandstand is maintained by the Town of Harpswell, the volunteer committee is responsible for funding the performers.

According to Muldoon, their most significant source of revenue comes from the Johnny Cash box — a mid-concert bin passed along for those willing to toss in spare cash. Donations are incentivized with free gift certificates to Pammy’s Ice Cream up the road; those who give are eligible to receive.

The series offers shows every Thursday, weather permitting, until Aug. 29. For those hoping to attend, a schedule can be found on the Harpswell town website.

