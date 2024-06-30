YMCA Food Program Coordinator Jennifer Connelie (right) gives out bagged lunches to Brunswick residents during the summer food program on June 27. The YMCA summer food program began in 2014 with the two delivery vans, the Veggie Van and the Y on the Fly incorporated in food deliveries in 2020. Paul Bagnall / The Times Record

