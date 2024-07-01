A fire tore through a Bowdoin Street home in Brunswick early Monday morning.

First responders were called to a home at 13 Bowdoin St. in Brunswick just after midnight.

Firefighters from Brunswick, Bath, West Bath, Woolwich, Topsham, Falmouth, Durham, Pownal, Bowdoinham and Freeport all sent crews and equipment to work the scene and to provide coverage to Brunswick while its crews were working.

Jack and Martha Tucker own the home. Martha Tucker said she “saw the flames coming up the stairs” from the basement as she and her husband gathered up their 2-year-old black Labrador retriever and fled the building.

Paramedics from Mid Coast Hospital were on scene and the American Red Cross was expected to help the family. Central Maine Power had a crew immediately on the scene to cut power to the house.

Firefighters battled dehydration as they worked through the warm temperatures and high humidity for nearly three hours. At least one firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Brunswick fire officials called this a “stubborn, deep-seated fire, with overhaul issues,” as they informed Brunswick dispatch by radio. Moments later, the first floor collapsed into the basement and incident command ordered all firefighters out of the building.

Approximately five hours after the first call, crews were finally released from the scene.

