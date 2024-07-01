The Great Race rally cars landed in Freeport on Friday afternoon, June 28, after trekking from Providence, Rhode Island.

After its inaugural event in 1983, The Great Race, which starts in Owensboro, Kentucky has long attracted gearheads from all over to its final legs in Maine. In Freeport, the racers drew crowds to a closed down Main Street, where people inspected car engines, took photos and admired the antique cars.

A father-son duo Howard and Doug Sharp from Fairport, New York, won the rally on Sunday in Gardiner and received a $50,000 check as an award.

