On the 10th anniversary of UUCB Concerts for a Cause, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick announced that its concert series has raised $12,944 to go to its 2023-2024 charities, Oasis Free Clinics and the Midcoast New Mainers Group.

UUCB Concerts for a Cause is a series of performances hosted by the UU Church of Brunswick as a part of the church’s commitment to the arts and to supporting the important work of local nonprofits. Each performing group is chosen for its musicianship, appeal to a variety of audiences, popularity and cost vs. expected income. The concerts are meant to encourage the community to come together in celebration of music and giving back. Over the course of the 10 years that the church has been hosting concerts, over $40,000 has been raised for 12 local charities. The charities are chosen each year by the Concert Committee from the list of monthly Charities with Soul that are elected annually by the church’s congregation.

During the 2023-24 fiscal year, UUCB scheduled nine concerts ranging from well-known singer-songwriters to an Americana/folk band, a maritime folk duo, a Renaissance choir and even a children’s concert. Despite one concert being postponed to next season, Concerts for a Cause had its most financially successful season to date. Each concert was well-received by thrilled audience members who often voiced their appreciation for the astounding talent, the venue’s comfortable atmosphere and acoustics, the great refreshments, and most of all, the support for the charities.

Oasis Free Clinics is a nonprofit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing patient-centered care to uninsured adults in the Midcoast.

Midcoast New Mainers Group mobilizes local support to welcome immigrant families and foster intercultural connection across southern Midcoast Maine. They introduce New Mainers to friendships and family partners, provide orientation and cultural education, and connect them to schools, health care and other community resources.

To see the artists who will be performing for the 2024-25 concerts series, go to uubrunswick.org and click on “Events.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: