As promised, this week I’m sharing the Independence Day dessert that my friend Sharon made for all of us Crafty Chicks recently. Our group gets together every couple of months to craft together and share a potluck lunch, not discussing ahead of time what we’re going to bring.

And sometimes we skip the crafts and just eat!

Sharon went all out for our gathering in Five Islands, creating an epic ending to our midday meal. This reminded me of one of those old-school desserts that my mother or one of my aunties would have made back in the day. There definitely is a nostalgic feel to it, perhaps because I haven’t eaten anything like this in a long time.

This trifle is “one for the books” and is meant to be enjoyed with complete abandon — very appropriate for the holiday weekend. To offset this decadent bowl of cream-layered, sugar-soaked cake, I thought we should also get some vegetables into us (and go for extra walks, play croquet, swim laps or chase little children around … ).

“Caprese-izing” asparagus is a winner as is using the same treatment on broccoli florets, cauliflower “steaks,” or zucchini and eggplant cut in thick slices. Just use whatever is in season and you can’t go wrong. You may need to adjust the baking time a bit if you are branching out from asparagus. You don’t want to end up with undercooked or overcooked veg.

Vegetables that have been given this treatment go well with any grilled entrée or can be served as an appetizer. I’ve also found that this dish with its Italian flavors can stave off pizza cravings in a healthier manner, balancing out that serving of trifle quite nicely.

Enjoy your weekend, everyone!

Patriotic Berry Trifle

• 1/4 cup plus 2/3 cup sugar, divided

• 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

• 1 premade angel food cake, cut into 1-inch thick slices

• 1 pound cream cheese, at room temperature

• 2 cups heavy cream, at room temperature

• 2 pints blueberries (larger blueberries are best)

• 2 pints strawberries, hulled and sliced

Heat 1/4 cup sugar, lemon juice and 1/4 cup water in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and stir in the almond extract.

Brush both sides of each slice of cake with the syrup. Cut the slices into 1-inch cubes.

With an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the remaining 2/3 cup sugar and cream cheese until smooth and light. Add cream and beat on medium-high speed until smooth and the consistency of whipped cream.

Arrange half the cake cubes in the bottom of a 13-cup trifle dish or large glass bowl. Sprinkle evenly with a layer of blueberries. Spoon half the cream mixture over the blueberries and gently spread. Top with a layer of strawberries. Layer the remaining cake cubes on top of the strawberries, then sprinkle with more blueberries and top with the remaining cream mixture. Finish with remaining strawberries and blueberries, arranging them in a decorative pattern. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Yield: 8 servings

Caprese asparagus

• 1 pound asparagus, stalks trimmed

• Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

• Pinch of Italian seasoning

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 cups shredded mozzarella

• 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

• 1/4 cup honey

• Thinly sliced fresh basil, for garnish

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper, toss asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Push to one side of the baking sheet and sprinkle mozzarella on top.

On the other side of the baking sheet, toss cherry tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake until the asparagus is tender and the cheese has melted, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, make balsamic glaze in a small saucepan by combining balsamic vinegar and honey. Simmer until reduced by half, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes (the mixture should coat the back of a spoon). Let cool slightly.

Transfer cheesy asparagus to a serving platter. Top with roasted tomatoes and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Garnish with basil. Yield: 6 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

