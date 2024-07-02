Harpswell’s first-ever Open Studio Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13-14. Wander through Harpswell Neck, Sebascodegan Island, Cundy’s Harbor, and Orr’s and Bailey Islands, during this opportunity to visit artists in their studios and galleries. Engage directly with creators, learn their stories, inspirations and methods, and perhaps find the perfect piece — or pieces — to adorn your home.

With studios and galleries scattered across the area, attendees can craft a personalized journey through Harpswell’s art community (see the linked brochure below). Artists’ mediums include acrylic, oil and watercolor paints, clay, metal, wood, and fiber.

Find more information, including participating artists and locations, at harpswellopenstudiotour.com and on Facebook and Instagram. Studio locations will be available on a live GoogleMaps link on the website during the tour.

Harpswell_Tour_Brochure

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: