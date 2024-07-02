River Arts presents its annual exhibition devoted to “Land & Sea” this week. Artist Tom Ferrero juried this show drawing inspiration from coastal and inland landscapes. The public is invited to an opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 6. Many of the contributing artists will be in the gallery to celebrate the show. Light refreshments will be provided for this afternoon of conversation and art.

A record-breaking number of artists from all over Maine submitted works ranging from the quietest to the boldest interpretations of land and sea. This exhibition culminates in a dynamic representation of landscape at its finest. Artists have captured their personal connections to the natural world from Maine’s rugged coastline to its tranquil woodlands and beyond. This show includes both abstract and realistic works in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, fiber, encaustic, sculpture, mixed media and pastel. “Land & Sea” opened July 2 and runs through Aug. 10.

In conjunction with the opening of “Land & Sea” in the main gallery, a solo show of Phyllis Harper Loney’s work, “Painting Silk,” opens in the River Room. This unique and vibrant show features Harper Loney’s exploration of fiber-reactive dyes on silks and other natural fabrics.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, visit riverartsme.org or call the gallery 563-6868.

