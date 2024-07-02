Lincoln Theater plans to celebrate summer with a blockbuster lineup filled with family favorites. Whether you’re reliving the joy of seeing these classic films on the big screen or discovering them for the first time, these three movies are sure to delight audience members of all ages.

The theater kicks off the summer with a special showing of “The Sandlot” playing at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4. The film will also play an encore screening at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5. “The Sandlot” is a beloved coming-of-age film that captures the nostalgic essence of childhood summers. Released in 1993 and rated PG, this heartwarming movie follows a group of young boys who spend their days playing baseball on a neighborhood sandlot in the 1960s. The story centers around Scotty Smalls, a new kid in town who is initially awkward and clueless about the sport. With the guidance of the charismatic Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez and the acceptance of the other boys, Scotty learns about friendship, teamwork and bravery. The film is filled with memorable moments, humorous adventures and a sense of timeless innocence. Themes of camaraderie, the magic of youth and the importance of community resonate throughout, making “The Sandlot” a timeless classic that continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

And on Aug. 1 for two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the theater presents one of the most beloved movies of all time, “The Princess Bride.” A timeless fairy tale, this film effortlessly blends romance, adventure and humor as it follows the story of Buttercup, a beautiful young woman, and her true love, Westley. Filled with witty dialogue, charming performances and unforgettable quotes, “The Princess Bride” is a delight for the whole family whether it is your first viewing or your 101st.

During the last week of summer vacation, journey to a remote island where billionaire John Hammond invites a group of scientists and his grandchildren to preview his unique theme park filled with living dinosaurs. “Jurassic Park” will play on the big screen at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 22. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name, “Jurassic Park” is a groundbreaking science fiction film that revolutionized the use of CGI in cinema. With its masterful blend of cutting-edge special effects, suspenseful storytelling and iconic moments, Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” remains a monumental and enduring cinematic achievement.

Tickets for all showtimes are $9 for adults and $6 for Lincoln Theater members and youth 18 and under. They available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.net or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St., Damariscotta.

