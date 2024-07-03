Last winter, high water levels and erosive waves flattened the dunes along Popham Beach State Park, diminishing a front-line defense for upland habitats.

Quickly, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Maine Geological Survey devised a plan to rebuild beach elevation using recycled Christmas trees. The idea was inspired by similar efforts in New Jersey and North Carolina and a successful trial at South Portland’s Willard Beach in 2023.

By late March, 450 trees were lined up in four rows, stretching along 2,000 feet of the beach in Phippsburg.

“Pine trees were already falling into our dunes from erosion,” said Sean Vaillancourt, Popham Beach State Park manager. “We figured this pilot would be a great way to get locals involved to learn more about beach ecology and restorations.”

A season later, Vaillancourt and marine geologist Peter Slovinsky reflected on the programs’ progress and urged Fourth of July beachgoers to be mindful of the dunes when heading to the shore.

How does it work?

Evergreen trees, with their branches and needles, trap aeolian (windblown) and wave-deposited sand. Over time, that collected sand helps prevent further erosion and heightens beach elevation.

Popham and Pemaquid beaches tried a similar effort in 2023 using washed-up logs. While some elevation was gained, Slovinsky said the trees are tougher to remove from under the sand, making it as effective — if not more so — than driftwood.

Vaillancourt agreed, noting that although anecdotal — his team plans to document data with a GPS elevation monitor after tourist season — the trees appear to have increase sand retention. Beach staff have also photographed the growth of dune grass and piper populations near the pine rows.

“I would say the pines have been more effective than the driftwood,” said Vaillancourt. “But, we’ll see how things pan out after hurricane season hits in late August.”

A unique case

Popham extends from the Morse River in the west to the Kennebec River in the east, encompassing several distinct beach sections. Hunnewell Beach extends from the eastern seawall to the Kennebec tidal inlet; Riverside Beach extends along the Kennebec River to Fort Popham.

Slovinsky pointed to the state’s most recent report which indicates significant dune loss from 2007-2021. Erosion was most prevalent to the east of Hunnewell Beach, reaching its peak near the Kennebec River.

“Erosion is cyclical,” said Vaillancourt. “The sand builds up and gets taken out to sea, that’s just how it works. But we’ve noticed that these natural cycles, coupled with extreme weather events, are quickly changing our seascape. The most recent challenge we’ve had to deal with is the shift of Morse River.”

For decades, the Morse River cut to the right of Fox Island and emptied into the ocean. In November, following heavy rainfall, the river shifted closer to the beach, eroding the dunes.

“We’ve been trying to think of ways to rebuild,” said Vaillancourt. “The goal is to find a low-cost, low-tech solution to use each year. So far, we’re pleased with the pine pilot results and considering further implementation.”

Signs of hope

On average, 2,000 pairs of pipers nest on beaches from Emerald Isle to Newfoundland each year.

These small, endangered birds are often seen foraging for worms, bugs and invertebrates by the ocean’s edge. Unlike their daytime habits, they seek to nest above the waterline in the area between the dunes and beaches.

“Pipers are threatened along the Atlantic coast,” said Vaillancourt. “It’s been great to see a few take refuge in the pine groves.”

Maine’s beach and dune system is regulated by the Coastal Sand Dune Rules of the Natural Resources Protection Act, which strictly prohibits the addition of new seawalls.

“Seawalls inhibit the landward migration of dune and beach systems in response to sea level rise,” Slovinsky explained. “That’s why only nature-based solutions are permitted. Softer approaches that mimic natural processes are the most beneficial; that’s why using pines to trap sediment has been such a great success.” In the fall, during the peak growing season for dune grass, Slovinsky and his team plan to survey the vegetation line and update the Maine Beach Mapping Program with the program’s results.

Until then, Vaillancourt advised beachgoers to avoid walking on the dunes and, if curious, to ask beach staff about the ongoing recovery efforts.

“This is a fragile ecosystem,” said Vaillancourt. “Tread lightly and avoid disturbing coastal vegetation. It’s not just dangerous for the environment, but also public safety.”

