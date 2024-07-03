I am writing to express my support for the Westbrook school budget being voted on July 16. My wife and I attended public school in Maine for our entire K-12 education. She attended a small community school in Aroostook County, and I attended Portland Public Schools.

We both had wonderful educators that shaped the adults we are today. When buying a house we asked Realtors and Westbrook residents: how are the schools? Will our family be accepted here? Does this community value education and building a strong foundation?

Our parents are aging and on fixed incomes – and they vote in favor of the school budget every year because they know that linking one community members’ success to another (regardless of age) is how we succeed as a society. I support all of our public services because even if I don’t use one, I know my neighbor does.

Amanda and Katy Hollander

Westbrook

