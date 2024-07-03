I ask Westbrook residents to vote yes to the revised school budget on July 16. Westbrook is losing teachers and support staff to other area districts because we are very uncompetitive on pay – as anyone who works in the school system can confirm.

Everyone is feeling the bite of inflation; however, further cuts to the school budget sends the wrong message to the existing district employees, to prospective hires and most of all to our children. Residents are understandably anxious and frustrated about the ever-increasing cost of living, but pushing for further cuts to the school budget is not the answer.

School finances are a soft target because it is open to the public vote. If you feel strongly about city taxes, please make your views known by attending Finance Committee meetings and reaching out to your local representatives. Vote yes on July 16.

Brian McCambridge

Westbrook

